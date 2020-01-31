Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Israel Folau playing for the Brisbane Broncos against the Dragons at Suncorp Stadium in 2010. Picture: Colin Whelan/AAP
Israel Folau playing for the Brisbane Broncos against the Dragons at Suncorp Stadium in 2010. Picture: Colin Whelan/AAP
Rugby League

Tonga coach says he may pick Folau

31st Jan 2020 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM

ISRAEL Folau will be considered for Tonga selection if he performs well for Catalans Dragons, coach Kristian Woolf says.

The former Wallabies fullback, who has not played since being sacked by Rugby Australia for making homophobic comments on social media, has signed a one-year contract with the Super League club.

Folau is due to arrive in France next week and the 30-year-old could make his debut for the Dragons against Wakefield in round two on Sunday week.

Woolf, who also coaches St Helens, says Folau is passionate about his Tongan heritage.

"Israel is a real professional and in any meetings or dealings I have had with him he has been really good," Woolf told NRL.com.

"If he is playing footy that warrants picking him in the side, he will be considered along with everyone else.

"He wouldn't get selected because of who is, he would only be selected because he is the best player."

However, Woolf also admits there will always be a reason to stay loyal to the players who have performed so well in recent years.

Tonga, who beat Australia and Great Britain last year, are scheduled to meet New Zealand and Fiji in the Oceania Cup later this year, with dates and venues yet to be confirmed for the tournament.

Woolf says Tonga are in regular discussions with Samoa over a Test match between the countries, which could potentially have Folau facing off against Toronto Wolfpack's star signing, Sonny Bill Williams.

"I'm not sure what Sonny's interest is in playing for Samoa but he would have a very good influence on them both internally and the team," Woolf said.

More Stories

Show More
catalans dragons israel folau kristian woolf st helens super league tonga wallabies
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Somebody will be killed there’: Drivers blast danger road

        premium_icon ‘Somebody will be killed there’: Drivers blast danger road

        News BUCKLE up if you’re heading down this road - despite continuous speed limit drops, motorists say the dangerous ‘sink-hole’ is a fatality waiting to happen.

        Lockyer’s ‘lucky find’ to debut on Hollywood screens

        premium_icon Lockyer’s ‘lucky find’ to debut on Hollywood screens

        News A FILM director has described a piece of the Lockyer’s history as a “lucky find”.

        Alvey produces reels made from 200-year-old timber

        premium_icon Alvey produces reels made from 200-year-old timber

        Fishing The tree was removed by a macadamia nut farmer from his property in Rosebank, New...