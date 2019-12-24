Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics rushed the boy to Mackay Base Hospital.
Paramedics rushed the boy to Mackay Base Hospital.
News

Child, 9 months, taken to Townsville after being hit by car

Ashley Pillhofer
24th Dec 2019 8:14 AM | Updated: 2:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A YOUNG boy was transferred to Townsville Hospital overnight after sustaining a serious head injury. 

Early reports suggest the nine month old was hit by a car. 

A spokeswoman for the Townsville University Hospital said the boy arrived in a stable condition last night. 

INITIAL: PARAMEDICS rushed to a home at Finch Hatton after reports a toddler had been injured in an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian last night.

The boy sustained head injuries during the incident, just before 7pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said he was taken in a serious but stable condition to Mackay Base Hospital under emergency lights and sirens.

The Mackay Hospital and Health Service has been contacted for comment.

More Stories

Show More
finch hatton mackay ambulance mackay base hospital mackay hospital and health service mackay qas
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Attorney-General to review Ipswich alleged sex offence case

        premium_icon Attorney-General to review Ipswich alleged sex offence case

        Crime An Ipswich judge is seeking clarification after an elderly man faced child sex offences linked to the Philippines.

        Business as usual for garbos over Christmas break

        premium_icon Business as usual for garbos over Christmas break

        Council News Wheelie bin collection services will remain unchanged during the Christmas and New...

        Rain reprieve on cards, firefighters on standby for heat

        premium_icon Rain reprieve on cards, firefighters on standby for heat

        Weather Up to 70 rural firefighters will be ready to jump into action from Boxing Day if...

        Council election watchdog publishes first of findings

        premium_icon Council election watchdog publishes first of findings

        News One of those requests related to Ipswich and was put forward by mayoral candidate...