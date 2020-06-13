Toddler hospitalised after snake bite
A YOUNG boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake north of Townsville last night.
Paramedics were called to the incident near Hencamp Creek Road in Rollingstone around 7pm where a child, believed to be a toddler, had been bitten by a snake.
The Courier Mail understands the boy stepped on a green tree snake outside.
He was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.
