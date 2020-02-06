Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A wallaby was rescued by Water Police off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
A wallaby was rescued by Water Police off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
Pets & Animals

Tiny wallaby rescued after epic swim

by Chris Clarke
6th Feb 2020 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Water police hopped into action last week, pulling a tiny wallaby out the ocean near North Stradbroke Island.

The wallaby - which police have dubbed "Dawny" - had decided to go for a swim and got herself into some difficulty.

A wallaby was rescued by Water Police off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
A wallaby was rescued by Water Police off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police

Water Police Brisbane received a call from a member of the public who had noticed the distressed wallaby out at sea.

The animal was found 6.2km off the island.

Water Police rescued a little wallaby found off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
Water Police rescued a little wallaby found off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police

"Water police officers jumped into action and arrived on scene, observing a very fatigued marsupial swimming in circles," a police statement read.

"Officers promptly conducted person overboard drills and a very relieved wallaby was assisted from the water.

"A passenger safety briefing was conducted and Water Police Brisbane skipped across the bay transporting the female wallaby dubbed 'Dawny' to the safe haven of Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island)."

Dawny was released into the bush to swim another day, police said.

Water Police rescued a little wallaby found off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
Water Police rescued a little wallaby found off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police

More Stories

Show More
editors picks queensland police swim wallaby wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        350mm drenching as heavy rain slams into Qld

        premium_icon 350mm drenching as heavy rain slams into Qld

        Weather One Queensland community has recorded almost 350mm in less than 24 hours while Brisbane and southeast Queensland cop a drenching this morning.

        Future of city’s cab scheme up in the air

        premium_icon Future of city’s cab scheme up in the air

        News The scheme provided a subsidised service since 2011

        Dad to-be commits robbery while on parole

        premium_icon Dad to-be commits robbery while on parole

        News Man wields knife at service station employee

        Extent of trucking business collapse revealed by liquidator

        premium_icon Extent of trucking business collapse revealed by liquidator

        News Liquidator working through employee entitlements of defunct business