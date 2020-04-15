Ipswich goes green to pass the time

WHILE most of the usual weekend pastimes are closed due to the current health crisis like pubs, cafes and cinemas, one industry is booming across Ipswich

Nurseries and garden centres have been flat out, with demand for soils, seeds and plants at an all-time high.

While Easter is usually a good time to get into the garden, so many people working from home or on forced leave are getting their hands dirty in their own backyards.

Julie Range from North Tivoli Nursery has been flat out over the last few weeks, and it is showing no sign of slowing down."

Stocks are flying out the door at local nurseries, with potting mix and soils in big demand

"We've been very very busy, it started about two weeks ago," Julie said. "A lot of people are home and have time on their hands. Right now, we can't keep up with seeds for vegetables and herbs, lots of people are choosing to grow their own.

"Many people are telling them they want to grow veggies but have never done it before, and it's not just a case of planting the seeds, there's an art to it. For many it's all about trial and error. Think about making sure your soil is prepared, don't plant them and just expect them to grow, you have to water them, and look after them."

Julie said that she's also selling lots of plants and hedges, and while supplies were hit hard recently, things are now back to normal and wholesalers are keeping up with the demand.

"My time is proving valuable; my daughter usually helps me but she needs a rest today. I closed on Good Friday, and I came in, watered some plants and then slept for five hours!

"Right now, I'd encourage people to look at their garden seeing as they have this time at home. Prepare your soil and give plants a good start.

"This is a great time of year to plant, as plants will get their root systems down and in spring they'll take off. Luckily, we have mild winters in Ipswich, as frost can be harmful to plants."

Ian Baker from Karalee is always in the garden and loving having the free time to spend time there.

Customer Ian Baker from Karalee encourages others to get green.

"My garden is an ongoing thing, but the problem I have at the moment is lawn grubs," Mr Baker said. "I think its great people are spending more time in the garden at the moment, I say good on them!"