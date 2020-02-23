Tigers heading for AFLW’s first winless season

Rebecca Privitelli was the star for GWS Giants in their victory over West Coast.

Rebecca Privitelli was the star for GWS Giants in their victory over West Coast.

The earliest that Essendon, Sydney, Port Adelaide and Hawthorn can join AFLW is 2023.

Based on Sunday's results, that looks a smart decision from league headquarters.

Shortly after expansion club West Coast was held scoreless for three quarters by Greater Western Sydney, North Melbourne jumped to a 51-4 lead against fellow newbie Richmond in the third quarter.

With waves and waves of rising teenage talent now rolling into the system each year, by 2023 those remaining four licences - if all granted at once - could make for an enthralling competition.

It was a spirited weekend for other expansion clubs as St Kilda recorded a stunning win against Melbourne and Gold Coast played out a thrilling draw to back up last week's historic win against Richmond.

Katie Brennan’s Tigers continue to struggle in the AFLW. Picture: Getty Images

But clubs like the Tigers and Eagles need time to cement themselves first, because after three rounds they sit winless in either conference with percentages of 35.7 and 28.6 respectively.

Sadly, they do not play each other this season and so there are no guarantees that either will break the duck. No club has ever endured a winless season before.

The Kangaroos' second-quarter goalspree in front of 3697 at Ikon Park delivered Channel 7 plenty of ad breaks but you wonder how many neutral supporters stay glued to one-sided blowouts.

For North fans it was joyous to watch. Jasmine Garner, 25, has blossomed into one of the premier players and she booted the game's first goal and then set up Kaitlyn Ashmore for her first major.

THE PUZZLE THAT IS KB

What to make of Katie Brennan? When the Tigers have momentum it seems coach Tom Hunter deploys her as a deep forward and when the Tigers are getting beaten around the ball she returns to the midfield. Brennan was quiet in the first half on Sunday although ignited the mini-revival as Richmond drew the third quarter with a major and six disposals. Brennan's pair of points - a steadied kick in the first term and set-shot in the last - were both gettable, while she unselfishly passed laterally to Kodi Jacques in the second term instead of taking a shot. She could've finished with a bag of four, but it can't be easy playing with limited support. Fellow high-profile recruit Sabrina Frederick also has just two goals after three matches.

Abbey Green runs away from star Tiger Monique Conti. Picture: Getty Images

SPONGEY ROOS, SPIRITED TIGERS

THE Kangaroos absorbed 20 minutes of Tiger intensity and then went whoosh. But, boy, that was a spirited 20 minutes. A puffed Monique Conti couldn't quite finish a one-two dash while Katie Brennan then sprayed a shot from 25m with a player screaming for it. Brennan then spotted a twisting and turning Christina Bernardi, but her pressured kick also sailed wide. They were three good looks that went unrewarded from a team that just lacks that lick of composure early in their league journey. At the other end, Emma Kearney (50m penalty) and Kate Gillespie-Jones (free kick) cashed in on clumsy efforts to boot majors.

EMMA FINDS HER RADAR

EMMA Kearney entered Sunday's clash with 4.11 from her AFLW career but the determined midfielder found her range as she slotted 3.0 in a display reminiscent of her league medal form of 2018. There can't be too many better players to watch than the scrunchie-wearing skipper, and the Kangas - tipped by eight rival captains to reach this year's Grand Final - are going to be hard to beat when she fires.

VOTES

3. Ashleigh Riddell (NM)

2. Jasmine Garner (NM)

1. Emma Kearney (NM)

BEST:

NORTH MELBOURNE: Riddell, Garner, Kearney, Bruton, Ashmore, Saad

RICHMOND: Conti, Campbell, Brennan, Jacques, Edmonds

GIANTS HOLD EAGLES SCORELESS THROUGH 3 QUARTERS

- AAP

GWS Giants have eased to a 28-point AFLW victory over West Coast after holding the Eagles scoreless until the last quarter.

The Giants kicked six goals to two at Blacktown International Sportspark, with Rebecca Privitelli bagging three majors.

The Eagles had several forward 50 entries but until the final quarter lacked the composure and accuracy to manufacture scoring opportunities and were frustrated by some dogged defending from GWS.

It took the visitors until the second minute of the last term to register a score.

They trailed 34-0 when Mikayla Bowen kicked a behind and within a minute she added her maiden AFLW goal.

Imahra Cameron booted a second goal just before full-time as she registered her first in the competition.

The Giants were denied their biggest winning margin, but they improved their season record to 2-1.

Alyce Parker, Alicia Eva and Rebecca Beeson won and used the ball well for GWS. Cameron, Dana Hooker and former Giant Emma Swanson all got plenty of touches for the Eagles.

Hooker collected a match-high 23 possessions for West Coast but was forced off the ground late in the game after getting kicked in the face for a second- straight week.

Elle Bennetts was a towering presence down back for GWS collecting several intercept marks.