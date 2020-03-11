Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three youths have been arrested over the alleged armed robbery of a convenience store in Kelso
Three youths have been arrested over the alleged armed robbery of a convenience store in Kelso
Crime

Three youths arrested over alleged armed robbery

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
11th Mar 2020 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE teenagers, the youngest just 13, were involved in the alleged armed robbery of a Kelso store yesterday.

Police allege the youths, a pair of boys aged 13 and 17 - and a 15-year-old girls - stole food from the business on Riverway Dr just before 4pm.

When a female shop attendant confronted the group on the boys allegedly raised his shirt to reveal what appeared to be a handgun before the trio left the store.

Officers quickly attended the scene and arrested two boys, and the girl nearby.

Police seized a gel blaster pistol and no one was injured during the incident, which happened on the same day that Police Minister Mark Ryan visited Townsville and conceded changes to the Youth Justice Act are on the cards.

Mr Ryan announced the government's $10 million five-point plan to tackle the crime scourge after an unprecedented joint campaign by the Townsville Bulletin and Cairns Post pushed for change.

More Stories

Show More
armed robbery crime juvenile crimes queensland crime robbery teen crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pet owner banned over ‘squalid’ animal conditions

        premium_icon Pet owner banned over ‘squalid’ animal conditions

        News A Queensland father of four has been fined and banned from owning pets after facing animal cruelty charges

        Tully’s comments called out by investigative body

        premium_icon Tully’s comments called out by investigative body

        News The comments related to complaints and possible investigations.

        Jury finds man not guilty in bizarre 'Miss Daisy' road rage

        premium_icon Jury finds man not guilty in bizarre 'Miss Daisy' road rage

        News Bird watcher alleged man assaulted her in argument at rural reserve

        CMC will still go ahead despite coronavirus

        CMC will still go ahead despite coronavirus

        News CMC organisers to take extra precautions for festival