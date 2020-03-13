Three injured in accident

An ambulance was called to Eastern Heights on Thursday night

WITH the NRL season kicking off last night, the roads were a bit quiet across Ipswich as many people stayed home.

But there was one accident, as last night around 7.11pm paramedics were called to a vehicle and pedestrians incident on Cemetery Road and Whitehill Road in Eastern Heights.

An adult female and two male children were transported in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.

More on this as it comes to hand.

In your morning weather update, today will remain cooler than average, with a top temperature of 28C.

Temps will remain below 30C until at least the middle of next week, as the southerly winds fuel the lower temperatures across the state, with all eyes on the possibility of a cyclone forming in the state's north.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will all reach a top temp of 29C, with a few clouds around, and the possibility of the odd shower.