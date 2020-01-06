Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three people have been charged with breaching total fire bans on days of significant fire danger - two of which for allegedly cooking in the open.
Three people have been charged with breaching total fire bans on days of significant fire danger - two of which for allegedly cooking in the open. Contributed
Crime

Food cooks charged for breaching fire bans

6th Jan 2020 1:01 PM

Three people have been charged with breaching a total fire ban amid significantly elevated fire danger across NSW.

The incidents occurred on Saturday and Sunday at Cooma in NSW's south, Tarro near Maitland and Countegany south of Queanbeyan.

The former two incidents allegedly involved attempts to light an open fire for cooking, while the latter involved the lighting of several small fires.

The three accused have been issued court attendance notices and will appear in NSW courts within the next three months.

Another man was on the weekend charged with allegedly using power tools which sparked a 25-hectare blaze at Marsden Park, northwest of Sydney.

A fire believed to be lit by fireworks on Sunday evening also burned a grassed area at Sydney Olympic Park.

At least 60 homes were destroyed in blazes across southern NSW on Saturday, taking to 576 the number of houses razed since New Year's Eve.

The state experienced severe to extreme fire danger on Saturday.

bushfires fire ban heat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No dementia training for aged care workers

        premium_icon No dementia training for aged care workers

        Health Almost half a million Australians live with dementia – and that number is projected to more than double within 40 years.

        STD rates and flu increases with population size

        premium_icon STD rates and flu increases with population size

        Health Rates of influenza, gonorrhoea and hepatitis C increased in 2019 in the West...

        Changes to council meetings ahead of March elections

        premium_icon Changes to council meetings ahead of March elections

        Council News The final meeting of the current Ipswich City Council, minus mayor and councillors...

        No penalty for thousands of fare evaders

        premium_icon No penalty for thousands of fare evaders

        Crime Tens of thousands of adult commuters have been busted not paying