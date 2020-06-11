150 cannabis plants found in caravan, container

DRUG BUST: Police have charged three people after a drug raid uncovered weapons, a stolen vehicle and over 150 cannabis plants.

THREE people have been charged with a string of offences after a raid on a rural property near Noosa uncovered stolen vehicles, weapons and over 150 cannabis plants.

On Wednesday June 10, Noosa Police conducted the search and uncovered a caravan and shipping container allegedly set up as hydroponic grow houses.

Police will allege officers from Noosa Criminal Investigation Branch, who executed a search warrant at the Cootharaba address, also located amphetamines, cannabis, implements, ammunition, an imitation pistol and a sum of cash.

A further search of the property resulted in the discovery of 152 cannabis plants in three separate areas which included the caravan and shipping container.

Police also seized a suspected stolen Suzuki motorcycle re-identified with false VIN number.

Two men and a woman were arrested at the location and transported to Noosa Police Station.

A 31-year-old Pomona man has been charged with three counts of possess dangerous drugs and one count each of produce dangerous drugs, contravene accesses information, possess things used in commission of crime, possess utensils, possess tainted property, possess suspected proceeds, possess property suspected being used in the commission of a drug offence, and authority required to possess explosives (ammunition).

A 33-year-old Cooroibah woman has been charged with three counts of possess dangerous drugs, two counts of enter premises by break, and one count each of contravene accesses information, possess utensils, possess things used in commission of crime, and possess property suspected being used in the commission of a drug offence.

A 38-year-old Sunrise Beach man has been charged with two counts of produce dangerous drugs, and one count each of contravene accesses information, possess things used in commission of crime, possess utensils, fail to dispose and possess tainted property.

All three were bailed to appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on August 11.