Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Thousands have gathered in Sydney’s CBD to protest against the federal government’s handling of the bushfire crisis and its stance on climate change.
Thousands have gathered in Sydney’s CBD to protest against the federal government’s handling of the bushfire crisis and its stance on climate change.
Politics

Thousands gather for bushfire and climate rally

10th Jan 2020 6:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROTESTERS have gathered in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to protest against the federal government's handling of the bushfire crisis and its stance of climate change.

The rally was organised by Uni Students for Climate Justice and Extinction Rebellion.

The Melbourne event went ahead despite calls from Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Victoria Police who expressed concern that police would need to be pulled away from bushfires to monitor the large crowds.

Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix

 

Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix

The crowd is marching from Town Hall to Parliament House in Sydney, with some chanting "Hey hey, ho ho ScoMo has go to go".

The protest is calling for more action on climate change, more funds for firefighters and for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to be sacked.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews called for protesters to be mindful of the state's police resources.

"When resources are exhausted, we'd ask that those resources are not diverted," he said.

"Perhaps there are other times to make your point."

Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix

 

Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
bushfires climate protest scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Woman dies in prison

      Woman dies in prison
      • 10th Jan 2020 6:54 PM

      Top Stories

        Greens announce mayoral candidate for March elections

        premium_icon Greens announce mayoral candidate for March elections

        Council News The candidate has vowed to develop a comprehensive disaster management plan and recognise a climate emergency.

        Interest all over the nation for Lowood’s 'Onion Oracle’

        premium_icon Interest all over the nation for Lowood’s 'Onion Oracle’

        News Lowood’s ‘Onion Oracle’ is finding fame across the nation.

        Koala groups unique plan for rehabilitating local habitats

        premium_icon Koala groups unique plan for rehabilitating local habitats

        Environment An Ipswich koala group and the Lock the Gate Alliance have a unique plan to help...

        Creative mum on search for collaborator for charity quest

        premium_icon Creative mum on search for collaborator for charity quest

        News Eager to do her part in the midst of Australia’s horror bushfires, creative...