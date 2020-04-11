These virus hotspots will put you in quarantine

Queenslanders are now required to self-quarantine for 14 days if they have travelled to one of these NSW hotspots.

Queenslanders are now required to self-quarantine for 14 days if they have travelled to one of these NSW hotspots.

Queensland health authorities have named 13 COVID-19 hotspots in NSW, urging people to avoid them this long weekend.

Queenslanders are now required to self-quarantine for 14-days if they have travelled to one of these hotspots.

The direction applies from 12.01 am today until the end of the declared public health emergency, unless it is revoked or replaced.

It comes as Australia appears to be "flattening the curve" of COVID-19 cases however lockdown measures remain in place.

Australia's coronavirus death toll has risen to 54 and the total number of infections has gone past 6200.

There are now 6215 total cases, with 2822 in New South Wales, 1241 in Victoria, 965 in Queensland, 428 in South Australia, 506 in Western Australia, 122 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

Originally published as Thirteen virus hotspots revealed