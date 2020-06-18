Third protester, childcare centres in new virus spike

Victoria has recorded 18 new cases of coronavirus overnight, including a third protester from the Black Lives Matter rally.

Health minister Jenny Mikakos said today the protester was not infectious at the protest.

But they did work two shifts at the H&M store at Northland last week.

The store will we be closed today.

The cases also include two childcare centres, one in Pakenham and one in Prahran. Both centres will be closed today for a deep clean and contact tracing.

A further case has been linked to a GP who tested positive to coronavirus last week.

There are currently 81 active cases across the state, a significant increase since last week.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said the spike in cases was concerning, with fears not all cases could be traced.

"Obviously I'm concerned about the increasing number of cases in the past few days," she said.

"Clearly we do have community transmission in Victoria. And I just want to reiterate the message to Victorians: Take this issue seriously."

Ms Mikakos said the government was reviewing the easing of restrictions on a daily basis.

"We've been taking a very cautious gradual approach to the easing of restrictions, right from the outset as you would expect with a very contagious virus," she said.

"We have erred on the side of being very careful in terms of how we manage this issue, we are reviewing the numbers and how are we trending.

"This is not all over. We still have this pandemic. It's still possible to catch this virus whether you're going to the local shops or having dinner with extended family members."

Ms Mikakos said the planned restriction changes for Monday would be proceeding.

Premier Daniel Andrews said there were no current plans to slow the easing of restrictions.

"But they are reviewed each and every day that's why people adhering to the social distancing, people continuing to take this seriously is very, very important," he said.

"Today's numbers, yesterday's numbers, are a timely reminder, if anyone needed that, that this is far from over."