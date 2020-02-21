Third person charged after bizarre Cudgera Creek M1 death

The crime scene at a Cudgera Creek property where Anthony Stott was allegedly detained by Mark Francis Frost and Lauren Claire Grainger. Picture: Scott Powick

A THIRD person has been charged after the bizarre death of a Brisbane teacher on the M1 in the Tweed earlier this month.

Anthony Stott was fatally struck by a semi-trailer northbound lanes of the M1 near Cudgera Creek about 7am on February 10.

Anthony Stott was hit and killed by a semi-trailer on the M1. Picture: Facebook

Police allege that before his death, Mr Stott was tied to a chair by the hands and neck by Lauren Grainger, 38, and Mark Frost, 46, in their Kanes Rd home's farm shed.

The St Peters College French teacher, 43, was allegedly held captive for up to six-and-half hours and bashed with a golf club.

Teacher Anthony Stott was last seen at Brisbane Airport on Sunday afternoon. He was killed on the M1 on Monday morning. Picture: NSW Police Force

Mr Frost and Ms Grainger, 39, were charged with detaining Mr Stott in company with intent to obtain advantage and are currently before the courts.

Detectives established Strike Force Cunjurong to investigate the circumstances leading up to the Mr Stott's death.

A 49-year-old man spoke to investigators at Tweed Heads Police Station yesterday.

He was arrested and charged with take/detain person in company with intent to obtain advantage occasion actual bodily harm.

The man has been refused bail to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court today.

More to come.