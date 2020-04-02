Third country reaches 100,000 cases

Spain has reported yet another record number of coronavirus deaths and become the third country to reach more than 100,000 infections.

A total of 864 people were reported dead on Wednesday, pushing the country's toll to 9,053.

Its total number of cases also rose to 102,136, though the 24-hour increase of 7,719 was 1,500 fewer than the increase from the previous day, offering hope the contagion rate is stabilising.

More than 900,000 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across 180 countries, with more than 100,000 cases also in the United States and Italy. More than 45,000 people have died globally.

Britain's death toll jumps as Wimbledon cancelled

Alle McMahon

Another 563 people have died from the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, raising Britain's death toll to 2,392.

It's the biggest day-on-day increase the UK has seen so far.

Nearly 30,000 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday, it was announced the Wimbledon tennis tournament would no longer be going ahead in June due to "health concerns".

It's the first time it's been cancelled since World War II.

"The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021," organisers said in a statement.

Edinburgh has also announced all its festivals, including the famous Fringe, have be cancelled.

Shona McCarthy, the chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: "It's heart-breaking that the Fringe and our sister August festivals will not take place as planned this summer. However, having taken advice and considered all the options, we collectively believe this is the only appropriate response."

Prince Charles releases video message

Alle McMahon

Prince Charles has released a video message after spending a week in quarantine with the coronavirus.

The 71-year-old royal appeared well after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, and said he luckily experienced only "mild symptoms".

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

"Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus - luckily with relatively mild symptoms - I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation," he said on Wednesday.

"As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed.

"At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness."

The royal went on to thank essential workers and medical staff for helping to "heroically" save lives and contain the virus.

"Our thoughts and prayers are very much with those marvellous people whose extraordinary skills and utter, selfless devotion to duty and the care of their patients makes us so very proud," he said.

"As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens," he added.

"None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come."

New York City's death toll reaches 1000

Alle McMahon

New York City's coronavirus death toll has reached more than 1000, with officials warning the worst is still to come.

Nearly 1100 people have now died of the virus in the city, according to the health department, while more than 1500 deaths have been recorded across the state.

Data released by the city shows the disease is having a disproportionate effect in certain neighbourhoods, mainly in Brooklyn and Queens.

The city's ambulance system and police department are also under increasing stress from the pandemic, with nearly a quarter of the city's emergency medical service workers out sick, according to the Fire Department.

In all, 2800 members of the Fire Department are sidelined and nearly 16 per cent of the New York Police Department's uniformed force is ill, with more than 1,000 officers testing positive.

Authorities are racing to build temporary hospitals in Central Park, the Jacob K Javits Convention Centre, a cruise ship terminal and a sports complex to handle an expected surge in patients.

-AP

Shoppers return to supermarkets in Wuhan

Alle McMahon

Video has emerged of shoppers returning to a supermarket in Wuhan as the city continues to ease its lockdown restrictions.

The new coronavirus was first detected at a seafood market in Wuhan in December, plunging the city into an unprecedented lockdown.

Now months later, stores are reopening for customers who pass a temperature check and are given a "green code", according to the state-run People's Daily.

The codes come from apps developed during the coronavirus crisis in China. Each person has either a green, yellow or red code based on their health information and travel history, according to Storyful.

In the video, shoppers can be seen wearing protective equipment, including face masks and gloves, as they browse the aisles.

Spain reports new record number of deaths

Alle McMahon

Spain has reported a new record of 864 deaths in one day and become the third country to reach 100,000 infections behind the United States and Italy.

Spanish health authorities said on Wednesday that the total number of deaths had reached 9,053 since the beginning of the outbreak.

Total infections hit 102,136. But the 24-hour increase of 7,719 was 1,500 fewer than the increase from the previous day, offering hope that the contagion rate is stabilising.

Spain is two-and-a-half weeks into a national lockdown with stay-at-home rules for all workers except those in health care, food production and distribution, and other essential industries.

The country is frantically working to add to the number of intensive care units in hospitals which are quickly filling up in the country's hardest-hit regions.

Spanish authorities are bringing into the country 1,500 purchased ventilator machines and asking local manufacturers to ramp up production, with some creative solutions employed, such as snorkelling masks repurposed as breathing masks.

-AP

