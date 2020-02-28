Menu
DEVASTATING: Damage caused by robbers at the Mystical Wonderland gift shop and florist in Marburg. Picture: Contributed.
News

Thieves caught on CCTV breaking into business three times

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
28th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
A SMALL-business owner has described her devastation after discovering her shop had been targeted in a bizarre break-in.

Mystical Wonderland owner Trisha told the Gatton Star thieves began the break-in at her Marburg shop at 2.30am on Thursday.

READ MORE: Lockyer Valley man arrested for highway servo holdup

But it’s wasn’t a quick smash and grab.

Captured on CCTV, the thieves first broke the main door open, before promptly leaving. They then returned and smashed the security screen to the store before disappearing once more.

They returned to the giftware and florist a final time to ransack the store, and Trisha said it felt planned.

“I think they knew what they were after,” Trisha said.

Damage caused by the thieves.
Damage caused by the thieves.

Thieves stole a brand-new computer, a monitor, a new Dyson vacuum cleaner and an empty cash draw.

The perpetrators also took several statues each worth several hundred dollars.

READ MORE: Lockyer gel blaster business hit by thieves for second time

The brazen attack has left her thousands of dollars out of pocket, and to her horror she discovered her insurance only covered her for $2000 – a quarter of which would be lost to her excess charge.

The theft has left Trisha so disheartened she didn’t even have a message for the heartless crooks that are responsible.

“I wouldn’t even talk to them – I’m just so devastated,” she said.

Police are investigating.

If you have any information about this crime, or any others, contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

