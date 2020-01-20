Menu
Thief takes off with nine sets of male and female undies

20th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
SOMEONE has made off with nearly enough clothes for a week, two sets of shoes and a swag after unlawfully entering a Qunaba property.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said last Monday between 11am and 3pm, the outdoor area of a Finemore Cres home at Qunaba was unlawfully entered.

"These items include five shirts, four pants, nine underwear sets (male and female), one swag and two sets of shoes," Sen Const Duncan said.

If you have any details about this case, contact police on 131 444 and quote QP2000111361. 

crime offbeat police
Bundaberg News Mail

