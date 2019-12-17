Incredible bravery from quick-thinking students

Five Casino High students received bravery awards for their quick thinking and courageous actions. They are: Brodie Trustum, 14, Zentay Cormick, 16, Echo Condimen, 14, Trent Llewellyn, 14 and Daniel Keogh, 14.

WHEN 16-year-old Zentay Cormick heard cries for help from the Richmond River in Casino, he ran to see what was happening.

A man was bashing a 15-year-old girl in waist deep water.

Zentay shouted to the man to leave the girl alone.

The man dropped his hold on the girl and threatened Zentay with a knife he said he was carrying.

The girl ran away and at that moment another student arrived and the violent man left.

What makes Zentay's brave act even braver is that he knew of the man and that he'd been recently released from jail, Casino High School principal Neil Schneider said.

Four other students at Casino High School stepped up and acted quickly to help former Casino High student Aiden Gallagher, who had fallen to the ground and hit his head on a trailer and was having a seizure.

Brodie Trustum, Echo Condimen, Trent Llewellyn and Daniel Keogh were on their way to sport when they saw Adrian on the ground.

Brodie waved down a passing car and called an ambulance while Daniel and Trent ran to the medical centre up the road to get a doctor. Echo stayed by Adrian, making sure he was breathing okay.

Sports teacher Andrew Yager came along, thinking he'd spotted the boys hiding behind a camper trailer instead of going to sport.

"The boys are heroes and their quick thinking potentially saved Adrian's life," Mr Yager said.

At a Casino High assembly, all five students were awarded an Outstanding Community Service award by Mr Schneider and Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow.