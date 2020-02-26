Menu
Beryce Nelson in front of the Toogoolawah church.
The story behind this small town’s historical church

Paige Ashby
paige.ashby@apn.com.au
26th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
LOCATED on Mangerton St in Toogoolawah is a century-old church designed by one of Australia’s leading architects, Robin S. Dods.

The works of Mr Dods can be spotted throughout the historical town.

He was the man who designed the Gothic-style St John’s Anglican Cathedral in Brisbane and the Victoria Chapel on Cressbrook Station.

“It is very s ignificant because it’s part of what is a very significant historical town overall,” Toogoolawah & District History Group secretary and friend of St Andre w’s Beryce Nelson said.

Robin S. Dods visited friends in Toogoolawah in the early part of the 20th century.

Architect Robin Dods
St Andrew’s Anglican Church was built in 1911 for 900 pounds.

“The rectory next door to the church was also designed by him, and a number of other houses,” Ms Nelson said.

“The view is, and I’ve got a historian checking on this, he actually came up with the idea of the first Queenslander while he was visiting out here.

“One of the lovely things about Toogoolawah is the majority of its historical streetscape has been maintained and that’s been done by the people in the community who have worked hard to see that happen.”

Toogoolawah Anglican Guild vice-president Felice Evans said volunteers work to raise funds to maintain and restore the church by holding events throughout the year.

“If we don’t keep raising money, the doors will be closed and we don’t want to see that happen,” she said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

