Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Extinction Rebellion protest hits newspaper

by Nathan Edwards
27th Feb 2020 9:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

EXTINCTION Rebellion protesters descended on News Corp's Murarrie printing facility last night, vandalizing signs, blocking roadways and diverting emergency resources that were needed elsewhere.

Police and fire crews attended the scene after the balaclava-clad group scrambled out of a car, sprayed graffiti, posed for photos and placed three protestors - all with their arms supposedly cemented inside large drum barrels - in front of the facility.

A sign was vandalised at News Corp’s Brisbane printing press during an Extinction Rebellion protest.
A sign was vandalised at News Corp’s Brisbane printing press during an Extinction Rebellion protest.

After refusing multiple requests from management to move out of the way of oncoming trucks and workers, emergency services were asked to step in to help physically move them out of l harm's way.

A forklift was used to lift the concrete barrels, with police being forced to pick up a male who claimed "my feet aren't feeling too good".

Extinction Rebellion protestors at News Corp's Brisbane printing press.
Extinction Rebellion protestors at News Corp's Brisbane printing press.

Inspector Jeff Acreman said the protest "was an inconvenience for police".

"I was actually supposed to be at a building fire, so I'm clearly not at that," he said.

Printing press staff opted not to press charges, and allowed the protesters to remain, with the group "miraculously" being able to pull their arms out of the barrels and walk away after they were moved.

Emergency services were called in to deal with the Extinction Rebellion protest at News Corp's Brisbane printing press.
Emergency services were called in to deal with the Extinction Rebellion protest at News Corp's Brisbane printing press.

In a video posted to social media, Extinction Rebellion claimed the protested was designed to halt the delivery of Queensland newspapers.

"Tonight we are out the front of News Corp Australia's printing press," a woman's voice is heard saying on the video.

"So tomorrow morning they will be delivering their newspapers all around southeast Queensland and we're here to block that tonight."

More Stories

Show More
courier-mail editors picks extinction rebellion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Venue ready to cater to region’s wedding needs

        premium_icon Venue ready to cater to region’s wedding needs

        News This local venue has plenty of options for couples to tie the knot.

        Ipswich misses out on crucial road congestion funding

        premium_icon Ipswich misses out on crucial road congestion funding

        News Not a single project was announced to tackle rising congestion issues within...

        Teen with 110 charges told: “This is your last chance”

        premium_icon Teen with 110 charges told: “This is your last chance”

        Crime Judge tells youth crim his next appearance will be in adult court

        How new tech detects ice use in rentals

        premium_icon How new tech detects ice use in rentals

        Crime A device no bigger than a smoke alarm will catch meth users.