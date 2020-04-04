Menu
Ipswich clock tower caretaker Neville Olbitzky.
News

The man who keeps our clock tower ticking

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
4th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
WHILE the world feels as if it has been brought to a standstill, there’s one iconic tower in town to remind us the clock never stops.

The chimes of the bell inside the 120-year-old Ipswich clock tower rings out throughout the city every hour and it’s Neville Olbitzky’s job to ensure its hands are always on time.

He’s been its caretaker for more than a decade.

He checks the time is correct every morning and climbs up the tower’s 44 internal steps once a week to make sure it’s all running like clockwork.

“It’s been out about three times. One was a thunderstorm which knocked it out of action for a month or so until we got parts,” he said.

“The moment it stops or is out of action, I do get telephone calls.

“If it’s five minutes out or something, I soon find out.

“It’s an icon in Ipswich and I sort of feel part of it and I just love doing it.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

