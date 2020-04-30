Menu
The importance of vet visits

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
30th Apr 2020 4:09 PM
As the world is grappling with the effects of coronavirus a different type of virus is growing and becoming a great concern for pet owners.

The Greater Springfield region has had a spike in the number of confirmed cases of parvovirus in dogs.

Vet hospitals in Springfield has reported almost 10 cases in the past two weeks of dogs with parvovirus.

Dr Matt Zeisloft of Greater Springfield Veterinary said numbers were continuing to grow in the Greater Springfield area.

“It is basically a viral infection that occurs predominantly in dogs and the way it works is that it attacks the inner lining of the small intestine and causes the dog to get quite sick and potentially die from it,” he said.

“Dogs can contract it from other sick animals or dogs, and it can be spread through a faecal or oral route.

“Infected animals will actually shed the virus in their faeces which begins four to five days after they have been infected.

“After they have become infected, they typically start showing symptoms after three to four days.

“Symptoms include lethargy and then that progresses pretty rapidly to vomiting diarrhoea and as a result they get pretty dehydrated.”

Although no dogs have died yet from the virus, Dr Zeisloft urges pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated.

“The biggest thing is vaccinating your animals. If the vaccine is appropriately administered it greatly decreases the chances of contracting the virus.

“There is no direct treatment for parvovirus.”

