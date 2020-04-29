The importance of the flu vaccine this year

West Moreton Health is encouraging Ipswich residents to get vaccinated against the flu in order to protect themselves and their community this year.

West Moreton Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Deepak Doshi, said vaccination was the best defence against influenza and its complications.

"Even healthy people can catch the flu, and their symptoms may be relatively mild," Dr Doshi said.

"But when healthy people catch flu, they spread it to others close to them who may get seriously ill.

"So, if you think you don't need to get vaccinated yourself, do it for your family and friends."

The flu vaccine is free for people who are at increased risk of complications, including children aged six months to five years, people over the age of 65, pregnant women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over the age of six months, and people who have certain medical conditions which increase the risk of influenza disease complications.

People outside these eligible groups can purchase an influenza vaccine at a pharmacy or their GP.

Senator Paul Scarr getting his flu shot. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Dr Doshi said there would be greater demand for the flu vaccine this year due to coronavirus outbreak.

"Just to be clear, the flu vaccine will not protect you against COVID-19, but it will prevent you from suffering both viruses at once," Dr Doshi said.

"It will also limit the spread of influenza in the community and that will take pressure off our hospitals at this busy time."

Residents should not attend an immunisation clinic if they have signs of respiratory illness, had contact with a suspected or confirmed case of coronavirus or travelled from interstate in the past 14 days or are subject to a quarantine notice.

Emergency Departments at Ipswich, Gatton, Esk, Boonah and Laidley hospitals remain open for those who need emergency medical care.

Residents who think they may have coronavirus can call the Ipswich Hospital Fever Clinic hotline on 3413 7199 between 8am and 8pm. Outside of those hours, phone 13 HEALTH on 13 43 25 84.