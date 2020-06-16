The University of Southern Queensland (USQ) has teamed up with the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA) to promote the importance of men’s health during this year’s Men’s Health Week (15-21 June).

USQ’s Social and Behavioural Sciences chair Professor Jeff Dunn AO, head of PCFA, and board member of West Moreton Health said it’s time men started prioritising their health.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a huge impact on lives and livelihoods, and now more than ever, men need to be reminded to get serious about their health,” he said.

Professor Dunn said men were less likely to get tested for COVID-19 in Ipswich.

“So if you’re feeling unwell, get tested and be sure,” he said.

“I encourage all men to start making their health a top priority, not only for your own wellbeing but to provide a better life for your family and set a good example for your children.”

Professor Dunn said it was important for men to take their health seriously as bad health could negatively impact the lives of their loved ones.

“The health of partners and wives and children is negatively affected by poor men's health choices,” he said.

However, there are some simple steps men could take to improve their physical and mental health.

“In the West Moreton Region we have the highest rate of smokers compared to the rest of the state, so if you do smoke and want to quit please do so,” he said.

“Having a good understanding of your body and discussing any changes with your GP can lead to early cancer detection, and potentially save your life.”

Of particular concern is prostate cancer with 3500 Aussie men dying from the disease each year, making it the second most common cause of male cancer death.

“Every 25 minutes, one of our fathers, brothers, and sons will hear the news he has prostate cancer,” he said.

“Men impacted by prostate cancer experience a 70 per cent increased risk of suicide, although few seek support for their mental health needs.”

Top 10 tips for Men’s Health

– Talk to your GP

– Maintain good sleep habits

– Enjoy daily physical activity

– Eat fruit and vegetables

– Confide in your mates

– All, or most things, in moderation

– Don’t smoke

– Start something new

– Know your family medical history

– Laugh often