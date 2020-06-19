Turn your favourite snacks into the ultimate desserts
Keen to find another way to enjoy your favourite chocolate bars? Or want to know how to turn the treats you loved as a kid into something your children will love?
Read on.
MALTESERS CUSTARD SLICE
0:30 Prep, 16 Servings, Easy
INGREDIENTS
320g Arnott's Malt 'O' Milk biscuits
300ml thickened cream
180ml (3/4 cup) Cottee's Thick 'N' Rich Caramel Flavoured Topping, plus extra, to drizzle
360g (11/2 cups) Pauls French Vanilla Double Thick Custard
1 tablespoon gelatine powder
80g Maltesers
80g dark chocolate, melted
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
METHOD
Step 1
Grease the base and sides of a 4cm-deep, 23cm square cake pan. Line base and sides with baking paper, allowing the paper to overhang 2 of the sides. Arrange half of the biscuits over the base of the prepared pan, trimming to fit, if necessary.
Step 2
Use electric beaters to beat the cream and caramel topping in a large bowl until soft peaks form. Place the custard in a separate large bowl.
Step 3
Place 2 tbs. water in a small microwave safe bowl. Sprinkle with the gelatine and stir to combine. Microwave on High for 10 seconds (do not overheat). Use a fork to whisk until the gelatine dissolves. Set aside to cool slightly. Fold the gelatine into the custard then fold the custard mixture into the cream mixture. Spread evenly over the biscuit base and smooth the surface. Top with the remaining biscuits, trimming to fit, if necessary. Cover and place in the fridge for 6 hours or overnight to set.
Step 4
Coarsely chop half of the Maltesers. Mix the chocolate and oil in a small bowl until well combined. Spread over the biscuit layer then sprinkle with all the Maltesers. Return to the fridge until set. Remove the slice from the pan and drizzle over the extra caramel topping then cut into squares to serve.
SNICKERS TRAY BAKE SLICE
0:45 Prep, 0:30 Cook, 24 Servings, Easy
INGREDIENTS
200g butter, chopped
200g (1 cup, firmly packed) brown sugar
180g white chocolate, coarsely chopped
160ml (2⁄3 cup) warm water
60ml (1 ⁄4 cup) golden syrup
250g (1 2⁄3 cups) plain flour
50g (1 ⁄3 cup) self-raising flour
2 eggs, at room temperature
3 x 216g pkt Snickers Fun Size chocolate bars
180g dark chocolate, finely chopped
125ml (1 ⁄2 cup) thickened cream
160g (2⁄3 cup) dulce de leche (find at selected supermarkets) or thick caramel topping
40g (1 ⁄4 cup) crushed peanuts
METHOD
Step 1
Preheat oven to 160°C/140°C fan forced. Grease a 20 x 30cm slice pan. Line the base and sides with baking paper, allowing the paper to overhang the sides.
Step 2
Place the butter, sugar, white chocolate, water and golden syrup in a large saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until smooth and combined. Remove from heat and set aside for 5 minutes to cool.
Step 3
Add plain and self-raising flours to the chocolate mixture. Stir until smooth. Add eggs, 1 at a time, stirring, until combined then pour into prepared pan.
Step 4
Finely chop 4 Snickers. Scatter over mixture. Bake for 25 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Set aside in pan to cool.
Step 5
Meanwhile, combine the dark chocolate and cream in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on High, stirring every 30 seconds, until smooth. Place in the fridge, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes or until chilled, thick and glossy.
Step 6
Spread choc mixture over cake layer. Arrange remaining Snickers on top. Drizzle over caramel. Sprinkle with nuts. Set aside to set before slicing.
ICED VOVO LAMINGTON CHEESECAKE SLICE
4:40 Prep, 16 Servings, super easy
INGREDIENTS
210g pkt Arnott's Iced VoVo biscuits
210g pkt Arnott's Iced VoVo lamington biscuits
2 teaspoons gelatine powder
500g cream cheese, at room temperature, chopped
100g (1/2 cup) caster sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
METHOD
Step 1
Grease a 16 x 26cm (base measurement) slice pan and line with baking paper, allowing the paper to overhang the long sides. Arrange the pink Iced VoVo biscuits over the base of the pan, iced-side down (see notes).
Step 2
Place 2 tablespoons water in a small microwave-safe bowl and sprinkle with the gelatine. Set aside for 2-3 minutes to soften. Microwave on High for 20 seconds or until warm. Use a fork to whisk the mixture until the gelatine dissolves. Set aside to cool slightly.
Step 3
Meanwhile, use electric beaters to beat the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla in a large bowl until smooth. Beat in gelatine mixture until combined.
Step 4
Spoon the cream cheese mixture over the biscuit base and smooth the surface, covering the biscuits evenly and avoiding the gaps at the end of the short row. Arrange Iced VoVo lamington biscuits on top, positioning squarely over lower biscuits so you'll be able to cut between them. Place in the fridge for 4 hours or until set.
Step 5
Lift out of pan and cut between biscuits, cleaning the knife between cuts, to make neat slices. Keep refrigerated until serving.
FLUFFY PINK SODA SLICE
9:00 Cook, Makes 16, Easy
INGREDIENTS
250g pkt Arnott's Choc Ripple biscuits
100g butter, melted, cooled
PINK LAYER
85g pkt creaming soda-flavoured jelly crystals
250ml (1 cup) boiling water
375ml (1 1/2 cups) thickened cream
80g (1/2 cup) icing sugar mixture
Pink food colouring, to tint (optional)
WHITE LAYER
1 teaspoon gelatine powder
300ml thickened cream
45g (1/4 cup) icing sugar mixture
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
METHOD
Step 1
Lightly grease a 16 x 26cm slice pan and line with baking paper, allowing the paper to overhang the 2 long sides.
Step 2
Break up the biscuits into a food processor. Process until crushed. Add the butter and process until combined. Transfer to the prepared pan and use the back of a spoon to press mixture firmly and evenly over the base. Place in the fridge until required.
Step 3
To make the pink layer, place the jelly crystals in a heatproof bowl and pour in the boiling water. Stir to dissolve. Set aside, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until cooled slightly. Place in the fridge, stirring occasionally, for 10-15 minutes or until mixture is thick and syrupy. Use electric beaters to beat the cream and icing sugar in a large bowl until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in the cooled jelly mixture, adding a few drops of pink food colouring, if using. Beat until firm peaks form. Spread over the chilled base and place in the fridge for 6 hours or until set.
Step 4
To make the white layer, place 1 1/2 tablespoons water in a small microwave-safe bowl and sprinkle over the gelatine and stir to combine. Microwave on High for 10 seconds or until hot (do not overheat). Use a fork to whisk until the gelatine dissolves. Set aside to cool slightly.
Step 5
Use electric beaters to beat the cream, icing sugar and vanilla until soft peaks form. Transfer a spoonful of the cream mixture to the gelatine mixture and stir until combined. Add the gelatine mixture to the cream mixture and beat until firm peaks form. Spread over the pink layer and place in the fridge for 2 hours or until set. Cut into squares to serve.
Originally published as The guiltiest of dessert pleasures