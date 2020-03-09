Menu
Josh is beneficiary of Variety
News

The charity raising money for the kids of Ipswich

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
9th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
When she’s not working on making sure the dogs of Ipswich are well looked after, Dani Rose is out in the community helping raise funds for the kids of Ipswich.

“I’m part of a team of locals who fundraise for the children’s charity Variety and we raise funds every year for kids around Ipswich,” Ms Rose said.

Dani and her team recently reached out to Jenny Owens, whose son Josh has cerebral palsy.

Ms Owens said Josh took to the sport of race running with a lot of enthusiasm but the equipment was very expensive.

“When we got the news that these incredible people in our community had raised over $7000, we were so excited,” Ms Owens said.

“It’s amazing what charities like Variety are able to do … I was talking to the CEO and he said all he wanted to see was kids at events having fun. That’s what I want for my son too, to be out in the community and being a normal kid.”

Josh will be presented with his Race Runner at an event on March 14.

“We’re having an event called Blue Dog Training’s Pig Day Out, whereby we’ll be raising money for the kids of Ipswich.

“There will be pig racing, which is very fun to watch.”

blue dog training cerebral palsy pig day out variety children's charity
Ipswich Queensland Times

