The best performing OP schools for 2019 in Ipswich

THE 2019 OP results have been released and Ipswich high schools achieved stellar results for the region.

READ MORE: OP RESULTS: How every Ipswich school performed

Ipswich parent, James Sturges was particularly proud of his daughter Evangeline Sturges who was one of the many students across the region that achieved an OP 1-5 at Ipswich Girls Grammar School.

“Evangeline has always been interested in electronics and has decided to study engineering at ANU,” Mr Sturges said.

“She’s always been self-directed and has been a school leader in primary, middle and senior school.

“More importantly she’s a great sister to her younger brother who’s in school still.

“We’re proud of what she’s done and we’re very happy with the outcome.”

Principal and CEO of Ipswich Girls Grammar Peter Britton was happy with the school’s result.

“We are also very proud that the school has maintained a consistently high rate of OP-eligible students. In 2019, 91% of Seniors were OP-eligible,” Mr Britton said.

The highest ranked state high schools were Lowood and Laidley with more than 18% of their OP eligible students receiving an OP 1 – 5.

Lowood State High School deputy principal Mr Matthew Peach was very happy with his schools results.

“We’re really happy with the result and more so that our kids actually all graduated with a QCE,” Mr Peach said.

Laidley State High School principal Michael Clarkson said he was proud of what his school had accomplished.

“It’s our 2nd best result from 2008 and it all comes down to the hard work of our students, the hardworking families and of course our staff,” he said.

West Moreton Anglican College had more than 26% of OP eligible students receive an OP 1 – 5.

College Principal Geoff McLay said thsat the result was well above their 10-year average.

“We were generally pleased with the outcome,” Mr McLay said.

“The main reason our students choose an OP pathway is for them then to seek tertiary entrance at a university.

“Given that well over 80% of our 2019 students were offered their first or second QTAC preference, we were very pleased with the results.”