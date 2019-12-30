The best Christmas gift is little Calia

IT WAS a Christmas morning that one South Ripley resident will never forget.

Samara Ogilvy and her partner Douglas were ready to complete their family with their third child due on December 22.

The couple knew there could be a chance their baby could be late and be born on Christmas Day, and when the contractions began at 6am on December 25, Samara knew that little Calia was on her way.

“It was full on, I knew it was happening,” Ms Ogilvy said. “It certainly wasn’t a gradual thing.

Samara Ogilvy with Christmas Day baby Calia. Picture: Cordell Richardson

“I wasn’t expecting to have a baby on Christmas Day but she decided to come out at 9am on the dot.

“We had planned a nice quiet Christmas morning but it was a case of get out of bed, then straight to the hospital.”

There were two girls and six boys born at Ipswich Hospita on Christmas day, meaning Calia is in an exclusive club.

Luckily Samara had her family close by and they managed to make things run smoothly on the day.

“My dad turned up and he watched the other two girls, while my mum drove Douglas to the hospital. We’re just happy she’s healthy.”

Samara hasn’t thought too much about the impact of having Calia’s birthday on Christmas day, but can see the positive side.

“We’ll just work on having them separately, but on the upside she’ll always get the day off on her birthday!”

As of December 27, Ipswich Hospital had welcomed 647 boys, and 647 girlss.

Interestingly, only once since 2004 has there been more girls born than boys, and that was in 2011.