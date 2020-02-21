Menu
Northern Rivers Stained Glass co-owner Maire Joy Barron with her stained glass sculptures that will form part of the '31 Days of Yoni' exhibition in March 2020 in the spirit of international Women’s Day.
Art & Theatre

This NSFW 'yoni' art exhibition has thousands talking

Francis Witsenhuysen
21st Feb 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 1:52 PM
IT'S A Lismore event that's already peaked the interest of more than 12,000 people for both bold and sensitive reasons.

Self-confessed political, angry feminist and Northern Rivers Stained Glass owner Maire Joy Barron, will next month host a collective art exhibition called 31 Days of Yoni celebrating yoni diversity.

The exhibition will showcase about 15 local female artists and their different modalities including: water colours, photos, sculpture, fabric, glass, mosaic, crocheting, and jewellery to celebrate the diversity of the yoni, which was the sacred Sanskrit word for vulva.

The main goal and many messages of the exhibition for Ms Barron was to "ignite more conversations about women's pleasure, women's bodies and the acceptance and variety".

She said thanks to the male-dominated porn industry, the fastest growing cosmetic surgery for young women in Australia was labiaplasty.

She said young women were resorting to drastic surgery "because diversity is not being marketed as sexy".

"Somehow our sacred sexuality has become a tool to control us and to shame us.

"We see this exhibition as empowerment, connection and love for ourselves and others as direct action against this patriarchal system."

Ms Barron said female genitalia was only shown on Australian screens in X-rated films, and was not a true representation of the diversity of the female anatomy.

"Then all the young men are learning about what bodies are off porn … it's concerning."

With more than 450 people interested in the event on Facebook, 65 attending, 35 shares and a Facebook business reach of 12,800 so far, Ms Barron said she was overwhelmed at the public's response.

"It's exciting because it shows that this is something that's important to a lot of people.

"We should be making art that challenges the minority or disempowered groups. Come along and check it out."

The exhibition will kick off with the opening night on March 5 from 5pm until 8pm and will run for the entire month at 2birds studio Lismore - 177 Keen St Lismore NSW.

For more head to 31 Days of Yoni - A Collective Art Exhibition on Facebook.

Lismore Northern Star

