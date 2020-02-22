Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Graphic for Sam Thaiday yarn on Hannah Clarke.
Graphic for Sam Thaiday yarn on Hannah Clarke.
Crime

Thaiday ‘like a shell’ over Camp Hill horror

by Amy Price
22nd Feb 2020 5:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE Broncos great Sam Thaiday is "like a shell" in the wake of the horrific Camp Hill murder-suicide, with his wife revealing he reached out to Rowan Baxter in the weeks before he murdered his young family.

Rachel Thaiday said Sam, who trained at Baxter's Capalaba gym, called her as she was leaving a lunch on Wednesday, having learnt that Baxter had callously killed his estranged wife Hannah Clarke and their children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey before taking his own life.

She said Sam's words after the act of evil were: "I just want to see the girls".

Sam, 34, who has two young daughters Gracie and Ellsie, had recently tried to contact the former rugby league player, who was contracted to the NZ Warriors.

Sam Thaiday, pictured here in late 2017, trained with Rowan Baxter at his gym, Integr8 Fitness, in Capalaba. Picture: Instagram
Sam Thaiday, pictured here in late 2017, trained with Rowan Baxter at his gym, Integr8 Fitness, in Capalaba. Picture: Instagram

Rachel says he "spent a large part of his last year of footy with" Baxter in 2018.

"We are both in shock. Sam's like a shell," Rachel said.

"We both lost a friend when we were 21. He took his own life. Sam had reached out to him - just to reach out and see if he's OK.

"Sam had done the same (with Baxter) over the last couple of weeks, just reaching out to say 'Are you OK?' but hadn't sort of had any response.

"I don't think anyone could foresee that (murder-suicide) happening."

Sam trained at Baxter's Integr8 Fitness for about 12 weeks in 2018, in his last year with the Broncos, as did fellow former Broncos star Matt Gillett.

 

Sam Thaiday at Integr8 gym in Capalaba. Picture: Instagram
Sam Thaiday at Integr8 gym in Capalaba. Picture: Instagram

 

Late Wednesday, he asked Rachel to cancel a planned appearance at an event that night to spend time at home with his family.

On Thursday he shared a photo of Rachel, Gracie and Ellsie to his Instagram page, writing "love love love".

"He's a father now. It's hit home for him really hard," Rachel said.

"He just said 'I just want to see the girls'. That's all he said all night and just to hug them a little tighter and tell them how much he loves them.

"It's terrible for everyone involved. I don't know if there's anything that can be said."

Hannah Clarke and her children (L-R) Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey were murderd by Baxter in Camp Hill on Wednesday
Hannah Clarke and her children (L-R) Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey were murderd by Baxter in Camp Hill on Wednesday

Rachel paid tribute to Hannah, who died in the hours after the horrific murders on Raven St.

"I think we need to stop and recognise how amazing of a mother she (Hannah) was and how amazing the kids were and focus on that," she said.

"As a mother, I couldn't imagine losing all my babies."

More Stories

Show More
crime domestic violence hannah clarke murder suicide sam thaiday

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Haunting picture of Brisbane teacher before M1 death

        premium_icon Haunting picture of Brisbane teacher before M1 death

        Crime The shocking final photograph of Anthony Stott tied to a chair before he was killed on the M1 has been revealed as relatives of those accused of detaining him say cops...

        • 22nd Feb 2020 4:56 AM
        Tortured ‘puppy farm’ dogs saved from life of misery

        premium_icon Tortured ‘puppy farm’ dogs saved from life of misery

        Pets & Animals After a rough start, ‘puppy farm’ dogs find shelter … and love

        Making baby dream affordable reality with new video service

        premium_icon Making baby dream affordable reality with new video service

        Health The business is trying to make IVF an affordable reality.

        Jo-Ann’s right hand man throws hat into the ring

        premium_icon Jo-Ann’s right hand man throws hat into the ring

        News A longstanding electorate officer has already put his hand up for Labor...