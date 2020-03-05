Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Terrifying break-in: Mum sexually assaulted while she slept

5th Mar 2020 6:06 AM

A MAN will face court today after he allegedly broke into a Goonellabah home and sexually touched a woman who was sleeping next to her two daughters.

On Wednesday, a 33-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged four and five, were asleep in their Allingham Place, Goonellabah home, all sharing the same bed.

About 4am the woman was woken by a man sitting on her bed sexually touching her.

She screamed, and the man ran from the premises.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and commenced an investigation with the assistance of detectives and crime scene officers.

About 3pm yesterday, a 19-year-old man was arrested at a home in Simpson Place, Goonellabah.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence (sexual touching).

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

The two children were not harmed during the incident.

More Stories

Show More
break in northern rivers crime sexual assault
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magazine editor runs for Ipswich mayor

        premium_icon Magazine editor runs for Ipswich mayor

        News He said he thought ‘it was about time someone ran without an agenda to gain power.’

        Look back at 160 years of hospital history

        premium_icon Look back at 160 years of hospital history

        News Ipswich Hospital has celebrated its 160th birthday this week.

        Greens candidate joins Bundamba by-election race

        premium_icon Greens candidate joins Bundamba by-election race

        News Union organiser Danielle Mutton has been named as the Greens candidate.

        Candidates voice thoughts on street name changes

        premium_icon Candidates voice thoughts on street name changes

        News It will be up to the new council to change to determine if the name should be...