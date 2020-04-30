Menu
Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin stand together. Giraffe in the background Picture KATE BERRY
Celebrity

Terri on Bindi’s wedding and US TV special screening

Tegan Annett
30th Apr 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
TERRI Irwin has opened up on her daughter's pandemic wedding, and the decision for the TV wedding special to air in the US before Australia.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's wedding was brought forward to March 25 ahead of the introduction of new wedding restrictions due to Covid-19.

"There's some amazing people in the community," Terri said.

"Like saying to the woman baking the cake that you don't have three days, you have this morning.

"We all worked together … it was just spectacular."

Robert walked Bindi down the aisle at Australia Zoo with one of the zoo's koalas, Brandy.

She said the wedding special aired in the United States first, similarly to late husband Steve's Crocodile Hunter series, because Animal Planet's headquarters are in the US.

The special will be aired in Australia from May 23.

"Animal Planet's headquarters are in the United States … it will be coming to Australia on May 23," she said.

"We're really excited to share that with Australia."

australia zoo wedding bindi irwin wedding covid-19 restrictions terri irwin
