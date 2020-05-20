Ten jobs available in Ipswich and surrounding areas

Jobs in Ipswich and surrounding areas that you can apply for.

THERE'S businesses in Ipswich and surrounding areas that are looking to fill multiple positions at the moment.

If you're looking for work, here's 10 employment opportunities for you to apply for.

Entry level warehousing roles

Contract: Full time

Location: Western suburbs and Ipswich

Pay: $25 - $34.99 per hour

There are multiple positions available for warehousing assistants in the Brisbane West/Ipswich area.

The hours for the role would be Monday to Friday from 8am-4pm.

Successful applicants should be:

Punctual, reliable and hardworking

Physically fit and able to lift packages of up to 25kg

Have a high attention to detail

Willing to learn and become a part of the business

Have an interest in the company products

A forklift licence and at least on year of experience in a similar role will be highly regarded but not mandatory.

Training will be provided for the right applicant.

Apply here.

Administration team member

Contract: Casual

Location: The Good Guys Ipswich

Pay: Unspecified

Successful applicants should have:

Solid customer service and administration experience

A keen eye for detail

The ability to thrive under pressure

The ability to multi-task and prioritise

Apply here.

Contractor delivery driver

Contract: Full time

Location: Western suburbs and Ipswich

Pay: $30 - $39.99 per hour

Training will be provided for someone wanting to undertake a van contractor delivery position.

Successful applicants should have:

A good work ethic and strong communication skills

A driver's license and own vehicle

Apply here.

Pick packers and food processors

Contract: Full time

Location: Ipswich, Booval and Redbank

Pay: $50,000

A company is looking to employ entry level and experienced staff across multiple warehouses for pick packing and food processor positions.

The role would include morning or night shifts between Monday and Friday.

Successful applicants should have:

A willingness to learn

A high level of energy and commitment

Excellent time management skills

The ability to do heavy lifting if required (up to 15kgs)

A permanent resident status, or be an Australian or NZ citizen

A desire for ongoing career development

Commitment to a long lasting industry

Apply here.

Landscape labourers

Contract: Full time

Location: Ipswich

Pay: $28 per hour

Work Monday to Friday building garden beds and updating parks.

Successful candidates:

Must be Reasonably fit

Have a great Can-Do Attitude & Motivated

Are an Australian or NZ permanent resident or citizen

Apply here.

Barista

Contract: Casual/vacation

Location: West Ipswich and Augustine

Pay: Unspecified

Join the team at Zarraffa's Coffee in West Ipswich or Augustine Heights.

Previous barista experience will be an advantage but is not essential.

Successful candidates should be:

Confident and well spoken

Outgoing and not afraid of hard work and good fun

Impeccable presentation and personal hygiene

Thrive on working in a fast paced, team environment

Honest and have integrity

Self-motivated

Apply here.

Group Fitness - outdoor

Contract: Casual/vacation

Location: CBD and Western Brisbane

Pay: $30 - $45+ per hour

A fitness business is looking for personal trainers for their outdoor training sessions.

Positions are available at Mt Gravatt, Bardon and Kedron, with the potential of additional locations in the future.

You must have a certificate III and certificate IV in fitness, a first aid certificate and at least one year of experience as a personal trainer.

Apply here.

Delivery Driver

Contract: Casual

Location: Redbank Plains

Pay: Unspecified

A landscape supply company is looking for someone with an MR License to work for them on a casual basis.

The contract will be an on-call role for someone with a good knowledge of the North and South Brisbane areas.

Successful candidates should have:

Knowledge of Landscaping materials

Current MR driver's license

Forklift and Loader Ticket (LF)

A clean driving history

A well-groomed appearance and be physically fit

A reliable work ethic

Apply here.

Motorcycle salesperson

Contract: Full time

Location: Ipswich

Pay: Unspecified

Top Gun Motorcycles is looking for a salesperson to join their team.

This role would be perfect for someone who is enthusiastic about motorcycles and has an open license to drive one.

Successful candidates should be well-presented, sales orientated, tenacious and have a customer focus.

Apply here.

Food processing workers

Contract: Full time

Location: Ipswich and surrounding areas

Pay: Unspecified

A food processing business is hiring workers to fill multiple positions on a full-time basis.

Successful applicants should:

- Be eager to learn and have the ability to work in a fast-moving environment

Be able to manage the operation of food conveyors

Take responsibility for cleanliness

Be capable of food preparation

Be able to life 20-25kgs

Apply here.

