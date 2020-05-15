Menu
Ten books as recommended by your local bookshop

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
15th May 2020 8:00 AM
In need of a good read? Not sure what to read?

The team at Bookface Orion Springfield have got you covered.

Here’s a list of 10 books for people of all ages:

Attack of the Heebie Jeebies by Tom Pervical junior fiction

“Kids who enjoy Anh Do will love this.”

Cover of Attack of the Heebie Jeebies by Tom Pervical
Lost but Found By Peter Sharp animals/nonfiction

“An uplifting story about rescue dogs finding their fur-ever families, a must for all animal lovers.”

Cover of Lost but Found By Peter Sharp
Half A King by Joe Abercombie fantasy

“Perfect for fans of Game of Thones or the Witcher.”

Cover of Half A King by Joe Abercombie
Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo fantasy

“With a Netflix series coming out soon you won’t want to miss this one.”

Cover by Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo
I’ll Be Gone In The Dark by Michelle McNamara true crime

“This book helped to finally arrest one of the USA’s worst criminals – The Golden State Killer.”

Cover of I’ll Be Gone In The Dark by Michelle McNamara
The Wife and the Window By Christian White Crime/thriller

“You wont be able to put this one down, it will keep you guessing til the last page.”

Cover of The Wife and the Window By Christian White
Belgravia by Julian Fellowes Historical Drama

“Perfect for fans of ‘The Crown’ and ‘Downton Abbey.”

Cover of Belgravia by Julian Fellowes
The Authenticity Project by Clare Pooley fiction

“A heart warming and feel good story perfect with a cuppa on a chilly day.”

Cover of The Authenticity Project by Clare Pooley
The Colouring Competition by Heath Mackenzie childrens book

“With bright colours and a fun story, this is a great book for your kids will love”

Cover of The Colouring Competition by Heath Mackenzie
Top End Girl by Mirada Tapsell memoir

“A funny, wise and thought-provoking read from one of Australia’s freshest and favourite TV actors.”

Cover of Top End Girl by Mirada Tapsell.
To buy all these great books head to bookface.com

