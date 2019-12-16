Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Apprentice roof plumber Luke McGeechan working in got conditions in Ipswich on Thursday.
Apprentice roof plumber Luke McGeechan working in got conditions in Ipswich on Thursday.
Weather

Temperatures soar but take a dive for the rest of the week

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
16th Dec 2019 2:00 PM

IPSWICH is sweltering through a close to record-breaking day today but there is relief in sight for the rest of the week.

The city’s December record is 43.8 degrees and according to the Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Kimber Wong.

She said the Amberley station hit 42.2C at about 12.30pm, just falling short, however Gatton sweltered through a record-breaking 43.2C.

Ms Wong said

Thanks to south-easterlies that blew through yesterday afternoon residents will have respite from the heat, Ms Wong said.

“There should be a couple of days of respite coming with the south-easterly change, it should come back down to an average temperature at 32-33C,” she said.

“Unfortunately there’s no rain predicted, it’s a very dry week. There’s a very slight change we could see some rain Sunday-Monday but that’s a long way off.”

The south-easterlies will continue today, blowing between 20-30km/h in the afternoon.

The rest of the week sits around 32-33C until Saturday where the mercury will hit 39-40C again.

The fire danger remains at severe throughout the week.

apprentice roof plumber hot weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        premium_icon Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        News Ipswich residents are urged to limit their water consumption after dam levels across the region dropped below 60 per cent.

        Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        premium_icon Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        Crime Weeks after a magistrate gave a teenager bail for an armed car stealing he did an...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        premium_icon Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        News When the crims have been locked up, their ‘associates’ slip up, providing cops a...