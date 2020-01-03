Menu
Teens charged over slew of pre-Christmas burglaries

Navarone Farrell
3rd Jan 2020 11:09 AM
TWO youths have been charged over a series of alleged burglaries, a stolen vehicle and car break ins in Brassall and North Ipswich.

Police state the offences were committed between December 22 and December 23 in Highmead Drive, Kerr and Calder courts, Brassall, as well as Patten St, Edith and Simmons Drive, and John Staines Crescent in North Ipswich.

A 17-year-old boy from Brassall was charged with seven counts of burglary and three counts of unlawfully using motor vehicles and will be dealt with as per the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

A 17-year-old boy from Silkstone was charged with two counts of burglary, six counts of unlawfully entering or attempting to enter motor vehicles and two counts of unlawfully using motor vehicles.

He will also be dealt with as per the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance with this investigation, particularly those residents who came forward and provided vital CCTV images

