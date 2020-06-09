Teenager suffers burns and injuries from high voltage

A teenager was rushed to hospital last night after coming into contact with high voltage wires

THERE was a major incident in Wulkuraka last night, with a teenager injured after coming into contact with high voltage wires.

Paramedics, including Critical Care and High Acuity Response Unit, responded to a location off Grace Street after a male in his teens had fallen and come into contact with high voltage wires.

The patient had sustained a head injury as well as serious burns to his chest, arms, groin and legs.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman told The Courier Mail it was believed the man went onto train tracks to save a cat.

He was transported in a serious condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital under emergency lights and sirens.

There were no other incidents in the Ipswich region overnight.

