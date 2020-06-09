Menu
A teenager was rushed to hospital last night after coming into contact with high voltage wires
News

Teenager suffers burns and injuries from high voltage

Darren Hallesy
by
9th Jun 2020 7:32 AM
THERE was a major incident in Wulkuraka last night, with a teenager injured after coming into contact with high voltage wires.

Paramedics, including Critical Care and High Acuity Response Unit, responded to a location off Grace Street after a male in his teens had fallen and come into contact with high voltage wires.

The patient had sustained a head injury as well as serious burns to his chest, arms, groin and legs.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman told The Courier Mail it was believed the man went onto train tracks to save a cat.

He was transported in a serious condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital under emergency lights and sirens.

There were no other incidents in the Ipswich region overnight.

Another cool start to your working day, but on the upside it was the last single figure morning expected for at least a week, with showers predicted to hang around for the next seven days. 

The cloud cover will see temperatures in the next few mornings drop to between 10 and 13 degrees as a result.

