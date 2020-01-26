Menu
Police attended an incident in Goodna on Saturday night where they charged a 16-year-old boy with grievous bodily harm.
News

Teenager charged following alleged assault in Goodna

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
26th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
DETECTIVES from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch have charged a 16-year-old boy with grievous bodily harm after a 39-year-old man sustained serious head injuries at Goodna on Saturday night.

Police will allege an altercation occurred between a man and teenage boy in Alice Street, Goodna around 5.20pm during which time the man was kicked to the head causing him to fall onto the roadway and strike his head.

He was transported to hospital with head injuries including a fractured skull and facial fractures.

A 16-year-old boy located at the scene was taken into custody.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000176255

Ipswich Queensland Times

