Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Teen burned in petrol explosion, airlifted to hospital

by Laura Blackmore
25th Mar 2020 5:03 PM | Updated: 26th Mar 2020 4:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a teenage boy to hospital after he was seriously burned this morning.

The rescue chopper was called to the scene south of Nanango just after 10.30am.

The boy was allegedly helping a friend clear their garden on a private property earlier in the morning.

The patient was reportedly trying to set green waste on fire when the petrol he was using as an accelerant exploded.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics initially treated the boy for second degree burns to the front of his body before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived.

He was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

nanango community nanango petrol explosion racq lifeflight helicopter
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can help save our local businesses

        How you can help save our local businesses

        News More and more businesses are having to shut their doors, but it doesn't mean they're out of business for good. Here's how you can help.

        How gyms are moving workouts outside and online

        premium_icon How gyms are moving workouts outside and online

        News Gyms and personal trainers have also felt the pain of coronavirus restrictions

        Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19

        premium_icon Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19

        News The prison has been placed into lockdown and all staff are being contacted.