The scene of the incident on Fraser Island. Photo courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
News

Teen suffers suspected spinal injury

23rd Dec 2019 2:02 PM | Updated: 7:54 PM
A TEENAGE boy is recovering in hospital after he suffered a suspected spinal injury following a surfing accident at Fraser Island, earlier today.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the island around 11:30 this morning.

Upon arrival, the aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) to stabilise the man, before airlifting him to Hervey Bay Hospital.

He was transported in a stable condition.

fraser island qas racq lifeflight rescue helicopter spinal injury
Bundaberg News Mail

