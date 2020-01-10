Menu
Jamie Louise McClusky, 18, pleaded guilty at court on Friday to stealing and possessing dangerous drugs.
Crime

Teen stung for swiping jellyfish from popular exhibit

Shayla Bulloch
10th Jan 2020 2:23 PM | Updated: 2:43 PM
A TEENAGER caused a scene at the University of the Sunshine Coast when she jumped a barrier, stole an art display and hid in a bush.

Jamie Louise McClusky, 18, was strolling through the university's Solar Nights display in December when she laid eyes on a solar jellyfish.

The Sippy Downs woman jumped a barrier, swiped the jellyfish-shaped solar light and ran towards a bush where she hid until police were called.

McClusky did not give a reason for taking the light, but pleaded guilty at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday to stealing and possessing drugs.

Solar Nights is a celebration USC's global award-winning water battery, which uses more than 6000 solar panels to chill water for the airconditioning at the campus, cutting energy use by 40 per cent. The light display is erected around the Christmas period.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist joked about the diversity of the display, asking "is there an area for electric eels?"

Duty lawyer David Crews said the young woman was a carer for her grandparents as her grandfather was battling cancer.

She was fined $450 and no conviction was recorded.

