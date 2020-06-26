Teen star dies ‘after receiving threats’

Tributes are pouring in for a 16-year-old social media star who died by suicide just hours after sharing a smiling video with fans.

A teenage girl has left the internet in shock after dying by suicide at the tender age of 16.

Siya Kakkar had a huge online following on the social media platform TikTok where she was known for her dance routines.

But the dancer and social media star was found dead in her home in New Delhi on June 25, with local reports stating she had been receiving "threats" before her death.

Kakkar's tragic death was confirmed by her manager Arjun Sarin, who managed her work and endorsements.

"This must be due to something personal … work wise she was doing well," he said.

"I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal.

"Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar."

The teenager had been receiving "threats" on the internet according to family sources.

Indian social media star Siya Kakkar has died by suicide at just 16. Picture: Instagram

But police reportedly are unable to confirm the motive at the current stage of the investigation, The Daily Mail reports.

Just hours before her death, Kakkar had posted a video on TikTok of herself miming while standing on a rooftop. She appeared to be smiling in the short clip which when roughly translated was captioned: "There was no lack of desire, no want of people".

The video has been inundated with messages of condolences and has been viewed over 7.5 million times - a number growing by the hour.

"You were just 16 … what pressure you were going through?" one wrote.

"May you get peace, u were too young,"

"I can't believe the news," another wrote.

Many simply shared their heartbreak, writing "RIP" and strings of broken heart emojis.

She reportedly received ‘threats’ just before her death. Picture: Instagram

Kakkar wasn't just a TikTok user, also creating content for popular social media sites, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube.

Her friend and photographer Viral Bhayani described the situation as "sad news" when writing about his loss online, according to The Sun.

"Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright," he said.

"Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way.

"You go through her videos and you can see she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path.

"If you are feeling depressed please do not do this."

