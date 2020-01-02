Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 15-year-old Camira boy has been charged after the events.
A 15-year-old Camira boy has been charged after the events.
Crime

Teen robs ride-share driver at Ipswich shopping centre

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has been charged after allegedly robbing a driver at knifepoint in Springfield Lakes yesterday.

It will be alleged at around 4.55pm a 36-year-old man operating as part of a ride-sharing service transported a 15-year-old boy from Durack to a shopping centre on Commercial Drive.

Upon arrival the boy allegedly produced a knife and ordered the driver out of his car.

It is further alleged the 15-year-old drove the vehicle into the shopping centre, took the man's wallet from the car and attended a supermarket where he purchased a number of items.

Police attended the scene and arrested a boy a short time later.

A 15-year-old Camira boy has been charged with two counts of fraud and one count each of armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving unlicensed.

More Stories

Show More
court news crimes ride share robbery
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How one woman is redefining healthy habits for 2020

        premium_icon How one woman is redefining healthy habits for 2020

        News For Ipswich personal trainer Kristy-Bree Goodwin, it’s not about the numbers on the scale or counting calories.

        Coppers praise New Year’s Eve behaviour in Ipswich

        premium_icon Coppers praise New Year’s Eve behaviour in Ipswich

        News Police from the Ipswich area praised the behaviour of revellers across the region...

        NBN plagues Pauline’s NYE ‘Lonely Hearts Club’ call in show

        premium_icon NBN plagues Pauline’s NYE ‘Lonely Hearts Club’ call in show

        Politics More than 550,000 Facebook users tuned in to One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson’s...

        Local business in bun fight with national retailers

        premium_icon Local business in bun fight with national retailers

        Business Usually reserved for Easter time, hot cross buns are now a year-round favourite.