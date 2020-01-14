Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CAUGHT RIDING: Lachlann Newby pleaded guilty to driving without a licence.
CAUGHT RIDING: Lachlann Newby pleaded guilty to driving without a licence.
News

Teen on unregistered trail bike nabbed riding through Gatton

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
14th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE motorbike rider has found himself a few hundred dollars poorer, but has managed to keep his licence.

Wanting to de-stress after a hard day’s work, Lachlann Newby, 19, decided to take his unregistered trail bike out for a spin before returning home.

Unfortunately for him, when he pulled up, he was met by police.

At the address for another reason, police checked Newby’s licence and noted the bike was not registered.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Newby was not licensed to ride a motorbike, though he was permitted to drive a car.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said police saw the man approach the house on his bike on December 5, at 6.30pm.

“Police were in Davis Crescent (when they saw) a blue, unregistered Yamaha trail bike travel along Davis Crescent,” Sgt Windsor said.

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Newby not only did he need a licence if he wanted to ride a motorbike, the type of bike he was riding was not appropriate for roads.

“You can’t ride it on the road and that includes the footpath,” Ms Ryan said.

“If you want to ride a bike on the road, it must be registered and insured and you must have a licence.”

Newby pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without a driver’s licence.

He was fined $300 and his conviction was not recorded.

Ms Ryan told Newby she would not disqualify him from driving.

gatton court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ex-racehorses among animals found dead on rural property

        premium_icon Ex-racehorses among animals found dead on rural property

        Rural Twenty-two horses have been found dead on a rural property, sparking an investigation.

        Stand in Baby business booming since Shark Tank appearance

        premium_icon Stand in Baby business booming since Shark Tank appearance

        News It’s been almost two years since Stand In Baby founders Sandra and Brendon Moffatt...

        IN COURT: Full names of 150 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 150 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        ‘Excellent’ driving history tarnished on first day of year

        premium_icon ‘Excellent’ driving history tarnished on first day of year

        News After 21 years of impeccable driving, a Gatton man has ruined his near-perfect...