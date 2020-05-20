Menu
Crime

Teen faces court charged with stabbing murder

by JASON WALLS
20th May 2020 4:31 PM
A TEENAGER who allegedly stabbed a 15-year-old boy to death at the Bagot Aboriginal community on Tuesday has appeared in court for the first time.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named, faced the Youth Justice Court via video link from the Don Dale detention centre on Wednesday after being charged with other boy's murder.

His lawyer Beth Wild told judge Sue Oliver she had only received paperwork in the case that morning and didn't expect prosecutors would be able to hand over the full brief within the usual six weeks due to delays with a toxicology report.

"I have had a discussion with the detectives present in court about an extension of that time and it may be that we don't have the full brief of evidence in six weeks," she said.

"However I would ask that we still retain that court date and at that time an extension is sought by the prosecution if need be."

Prosecutor Perian Cardiff confirmed the pathology report was likely to take "quite a long time".

Ms Wild did not apply for bail on her client's behalf and Ms Oliver remanded him in custody after he told the court he didn't want to be marked "at risk".

"I'm content that they will manage (my client) as he is, I would ask that your honour make no orders and allow the Territory Families workers to do their job and look after (him) as they see fit," Ms Wild said.

Ms Oliver agreed that would be "entirely appropriate" before addressing the teenager directly.

"I'm not going to make an at risk order for you, you seem to be OK with the way in which you're being managed there," she said.

"If there's any concerns I'm sure that the people there will take care of that."

As the proceedings adjourned, the boy told family members present in court "love you" before he was led away.

He will return to court on July 1.

Originally published as Teen faces court charged with Bagot stabbing murder

