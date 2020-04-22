Menu
Amber Smith has given birth at her Queensland home.
Parenting

Teen discovers pregnancy when waters break

22nd Apr 2020 11:42 AM

An 18-year-old woman from Far North Queensland has given birth this week, revealing she had no idea she was pregnant.

Amber Smith, from the rural town of Mareeba, was shocked to realise she was going into labour while having a shower, after noticing her water had broken.

She told the Today show she had no idea she was carrying.

"I only had a slight increase in my belly, but I thought that was just eating," she told Channel 9.

Ms Smith said she had a "mild headache" when she hopped into the shower.

"Then a wave of pain and contractions came over me, I screamed at the top of my lungs," she told the Cairns Post.

Her fiance, Blairdon Nicol, was forced to help her give birth to their baby on the bathroom floor.

"I told him, 'I think I'm in labour' and he looked down and he saw a head," she said.

Amber Smith, her fiance Blairdon Nicol and their baby boy, Cooper Allen-Robert Woods.
It only took 10 minutes until they welcomed a baby boy, whom they named Cooper Allen-Robert Woods.

"It's still in the back of my mind like, is this even real? Are you still dreaming? Are you still sleeping?" Mr Nicol said.

Cooper was born at 1.22am on April 15, 2020, weighing 3.06kg.

