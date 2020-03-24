Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenager has been charged after a woman was dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted in Innisfail on Saturday morning.
A teenager has been charged after a woman was dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted in Innisfail on Saturday morning.
Crime

Teen charged over vicious street sex attack

by Patrick Billings
24th Mar 2020 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged after allegedly dragging a woman into an alley and sexually assaulting her in the state's far north.

Police allege the man approached a 23-year-old woman around 1am on Saturday as she walked along Edith Street, Innisfail, before dragging her into an alley and assaulting her.

A 19-year-old Mareeba man was charged with one count each of sexual assault, assault with intent to commit rape, and stealing on Monday.

The man was located by police on Monday afternoon as is due to appear at Innisfail Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Teen charged over vicious street sex attack

More Stories

Show More
crime queensland crime sex crime sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brutal virus impact: 'A million jobs lost overnight'

        Brutal virus impact: 'A million jobs lost overnight'

        Health A federal minister says “hundreds of thousands, maybe a million” people were left unemployed by drastic shutdown measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        News Coronavirus community noticeboard: What you need to know

        IN COURT: Full names of 98 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 98 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        In-laws attacked in ‘out of character’ assault

        premium_icon In-laws attacked in ‘out of character’ assault

        News He grabbed his mother-in-law’s arm, and threw her to the ground.