Crime

Teen accused of stealing high-end cars

Jessica Lamb
27th Feb 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 1:40 PM
A TEENAGER has been charged after allegedly going on a crime spree across the Tweed stealing cars and breaking into homes last year.

The 17-year-old boy is the latest arrest as part of a Tweed Byron Police District's Operation Marauder formed earlier this month to target thefts.

The charges follow homes and cars in Kingscliff and Casuarina being broken into and property stolen in the early hours of March 24 and 25, 2019.

Two Audi motor vehicles and a Landcruiser were also stolen.

The youth faces 17 charges including two counts of entering a dwelling with intent to steal, two counts of stealing of motor vehicle, two counts of driving a conveyance taken without consent of owner, three counts of be carried in a conveyance taken without consent, two counts of larceny, fraud, two counts of disposal of property stolen outside NSW and three counts of driver never holding a licence.

Twenty people have been charged with more than 70 offences as part of the police operation.

The teen was arrested on Wednesday after he went to Tweed Heads Police Station with his guardian.

He has been refused bail and will appear in a children's court at Tweed Heads today.

