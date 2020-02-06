Teen accused of killing two cyclists

Nicholas Parker (centre) is accused of hitting and killing two cyclists in December. Picture: Damian Shaw

A TEENAGE driver accused of hitting and killing two cyclists in northwest Sydney days before Christmas has faced court for the first time.

Nicholas James Parker is charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death, negligent driving and failing to drive left of a dividing line.

The 19-year-old from Grose Vale allegedly hit Geoffrey Havill, 49, and Christopher Culver, 40, on Kurrajong Rd in Richmond before 5am on December 19.

Nicholas Parker (L) faced Windsor Local Court today. Picture: Damian Shaw

Mr Havill and Mr Culver were husbands, fathers and members of the North Western Sydney Cycling Club.

"They left partners and children who have suffered unspeakable loss," Cycling NSW said in a Facebook post in January.

Geoff Havill. Picture: GoFundMe

About $40,000 has been raised for each of their families via GoFundMe since their deaths.

"On Thursday 19th December 2019, Geoff left home with one of his mates on their usual early morning cycle. Unfortunately, this was to be their last ride," Bec Aitchison, organiser of the Havill Family fundraising page, wrote.

"Geoff will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

"All funds raised will go directly to the family to assist them during this difficult period."

The 49-year-old's funeral notice reads: "Forever going on a roll."

Mr Havill (pictured) was on his regular morning ride with Mr Culver. Picture: GoFundMe

Mr Culver has been remembered as a "much-loved man".

"Chris was a wonderful husband and father, and a great friend whose loss will be greatly felt," Kim Stokeld who established the Chris Culver Memorial Fund for his wife and children, wrote.

"Chris had a passion for cycling and loved his time pedalling the roads with a few mates.

"It was doing the sport that he loved so much that he was involved in a terrible accident that tragically ended his life too soon."

Mr Parker's bail was continued at Windsor Local Court today. He's due back in court on April 2.

With AAP

His charges include two counts of dangerous driving causing death. Picture: Damian Shaw