Taylor responds to leaked Kanye tape

While the rest of the world may be caught up in the nitty-gritty of the newly leaked "full" version of her famous call with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over that Famous line, Taylor Swift would like you to know she's got her mind on other matters.

In a post to her Instagram story on Monday evening, Swift, 30, commented on the leaked video, writing: "Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated into order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years) …"

Their feud dates back to this infamous moment at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

In a second story she wrote, "The World Health Organisation and Feeding America are some of the organisations I've been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis."

Both stories linked to charity Feeding America's website.

In 2016, the longstanding feud between Swift and West reignited over whether or not she had given him permission to dis her in one of his songs. She maintained that she approved the line, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex", but not "Why? I made that bitch famous / I made that bitch famous." The full call appears to corroborate Swift's story.

